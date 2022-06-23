IT raids underway at multiple locations linked to Karnataka educational institutes over tax evasion suspicion
By ANI | Published: June 23, 2022 11:08 AM2022-06-23T11:08:09+5:302022-06-23T11:15:08+5:30
The Income-Tax (IT) department raids are underway at multiple locations linked to educational institutions in Karnataka over tax evasion suspicions on Thursday.
The department has information on tax evasion by the educational institutions covered in the search.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
