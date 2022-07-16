ITBP constable opens fire on 3 colleagues, shoots himself dead in J-K

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable on Saturday afternoon opened fire on his three colleagues and later shot himself dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.

The incident took place at around 3.30 p.m. at the Devika Ghat Community Centre, Udhampur.

The constable, identified as Bhupendra Singh, belonged to the 8th Battalion of ITBP. He was part of an ad-hoc battalion deployed in Jammu and Kashmir looking after the security duties.

"A constable of ITBP's 8th Battalion was reported to have opened fire injuring his three colleagues in Udhampur, J&K. He later shot himself and died," an ITBP statement said.

"All injured have been shifted to the Hospital and are safe and a court of inquiry has been ordered," added the statement.

As per the statement, constable Bhupendra Singh was part of the F company of the 2nd ad-hoc Battalion of the ITBP.

( With inputs from ANI )

