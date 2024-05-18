ITBP trooper hurt after Mehbooba Mufti’s escort vehicle meets with accident

Srinagar, May 18 An escort vehicle part of the security cavalcade of former J&K Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti met with an accident in Anantnag district on Saturday in which one ITBP trooper was injured.

“An ITBP trooper was injured after an escort vehicle of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti met with an accident near Uranhall in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district on Saturday," an official said.

“Mehbooba Mufti was on her way to Bijbehara from Anantnag town when one of her escort vehicles met with the accident near Uranhall. The injured ITBP trooper has been shifted to the sub-district hospital in Bijbehara, from where he was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Anantnag. Mehbooba Mufti is safe," he added.

