ITBP troops hoist tricolour at borders in Himachal Pradesh

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops on Friday hoisted the tricolour at the border areas in Himachal Pradesh to mark the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to popularize the Har Ghar Tiranga campaigns on the country's 75th Independence Day.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is an initiative by the Ministry of Culture to mark celebrations for India's 75th year of Independence.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement aims to inspire the citizens to hoist the tricolour or display it in their homes between 13th and 15th August 2022.

The idea behind the initiative was to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said July 22 has special relevance in India's history as on this day in 1947 the National Flag was adopted.

"This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between August 13 and 15. This movement will deepen our connection with the national flag," he said.

Ministry of Culture is Nodal Agency for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and Ministry will seek help from State Governments to mobilize all resources, housing, and urban development departments and local bodies including municipal bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions for furthering the goals of the campaign.

The Culture Ministry is counting on all public representatives to play an active role in the promotion of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and make it a success by spreading awareness about the campaign and encouraging others to hoist flags in their houses.

Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the Government of India to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence. The Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari throughout the length and breadth of the country.

Addressing a gathering at Sabarmati Ashram in 2021, the Prime Minister stated that the launch of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' 75 weeks before 15 August 2022 will continue till 15 August 2023.

The Prime Minister asserted that Azadi Amrit Mahotsav means elixir of energy of independence. It means elixir of inspiration of the warriors of the freedom struggle; elixir of new ideas and pledges and nectar of Aatmnirbharta.

