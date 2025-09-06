It’s a diplomatic win: Former envoy Deepak Vohra says as US, China, Russia seek stronger ties with India

New Delhi, Sep 6 Amid growing global interest in strengthening bilateral ties with India, former Indian Ambassador to Poland, Deepak Vohra on Saturday termed the current diplomatic climate a "major win" for the country. Reacting to US President Donald Trump’s remarks about India-US ties being “very special,” Vohra said India’s global stature has grown significantly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Speaking in an exclusive interview to IANS, Vohra, who has over 50 years of diplomatic experience, said: "After PM Modi came to power, India's stature in the world has only increased. I have not seen such things before."

On Friday (US time) while addressing the media in Washington, President Trump praised Prime Minister Modi, calling him “a great Prime Minister” and a “friend,” adding that their countries’ relationship remains strong. However, he also expressed disappointment about India purchasing “so much oil” from Russia.

Below are excerpts from the interview with Deepak Vohra.

IANS: Do you think the US is being impacted by India's growing relationships with China and Russia?

Deepak Vohra: That’s a great question. Why should not the US be impacted? India's bilateral relationships with any country are independent. Any country that wants to have a good relationship with India will have one — and vice versa. You’ve seen this with the Maldives, whose President was once against us but now is aligned. The same is true with Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

India’s diplomacy is quite mature. We have good relations with the US and Russia — it’s a positive development. We're also working to improve our relationship with China. President Trump makes different statements at different times, but we respond with maturity.

Trump posted on social media, and so did we on X. We want a good relationship with the US. We haven't criticised you, but you have criticised us several times. Still, we’ve maintained our decorum — that’s a sign of maturity.

IANS: Calling India-US ties a “very special relationship,” President Trump said he and PM Modi would always remain friends. What are your thoughts?

Deepak Vohra: When someone praises us, we thank them. We are polite people. We are the sons of Chanakya. I would encourage Trump to read ‘Chanakya Niti.’ It says, if relations with a country aren’t good, close the door — but never close the window. That’s India’s approach.

IANS: Do you think it’s a diplomatic win for India that the US, China and Russia all want to maintain strong ties?

Deepak Vohra: Absolutely, it’s a diplomatic win. As I said, I’ve been in diplomacy for more than 52 years, and I can confidently say that after PM Modi took office, India's global image has grown tremendously. I haven’t seen anything like this before.

Even US newspapers have criticised Trump, saying he has worsened relations with China, Russia, and India. But when PM Modi speaks on international platforms, the world listens. That speaks volumes.

IANS: Do you think PM Modi has become a global brand?

Deepak Vohra: One hundred per cent — 'Brand Modi'. Whether you love him or not, you can’t ignore him. Narendra Modi is 'Brand India'. If you go abroad and ask people what they know about India, they will mention Yoga and PM Modi.

PM Modi is like Jambavan from the Ramayana, who reminded Lord Hanuman of his strength. Similarly, Modi is reminding Indians of their true potential.

IANS: Do you believe the US wants to maintain good relations with India?

Deepak Vohra: One hundred per cent. Who will the US sell its products to? If they produce 10 lakh cars or more than that, where will they go if not India? The US does not have good ties with China anymore.

PM Modi has played it smart — he has the genes of Gujarat. Look at the GST reforms. Now, Indian citizens can buy goods at lower prices. We’ve always admired the US. We still do. We want a good relationship.

I think Trump has finally realised that he may have said too much. But we won’t respond negatively. That’s not our way.

IANS: What are the ways in which India and the US can strengthen their relationship?

Deepak Vohra: Through mutual respect and dignity. Today, India has a strong foreign policy. If any country wants to maintain good relations with us, we will reciprocate.

S. Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister — who is my junior but far wiser — is doing an excellent job. I thank PM Modi for keeping India's global stance firm and respectful.

