It's duty of citizens to vote: RSS Chief on Maha local body polls

Nagpur, Jan 15 As voting is underway for the Maharashtra local body polls, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday emphasised the importance of elections in a democratic system and said it is the duty of every citizen to exercise their right to vote.

Mohan Bhagwat cast his vote at Bhauji Daptari English Medium School in Nagpur earlier in the day.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, the RSS Chief said, “In a democratic system, elections are an essential part, and it is also the duty of citizens to vote. With balanced judgment and public interest in mind, one should vote for the candidate who appears most suitable. Casting a vote is a fundamental duty on that day, which is why I came early and cast my vote first.”

He further said that sustained efforts are being made to encourage voter participation.

“You are also making efforts, the Election Commission continues to make repeated efforts, and we too keep saying that we must try. One day, everyone’s conscience will awaken, and they will do what is right,” he added.

Commenting on the NOTA (None of the Above) option, Bhagwat said it provides a way to express dissatisfaction or unrest in people’s minds, which is appropriate. However, he cautioned that votes should not be wasted on those who are undeserving. Referring to the Mahabharata, he said that Bhishma also condemned anarchy and wrongdoing.

“You should vote for the candidate you prefer, but you must vote,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, polling for the 29 municipal corporations began at 7.30 a.m. and will conclude at 5.30 p.m. While elections were originally scheduled for 2,869 seats, including 227 seats in the BMC, polling is now being held for 2,801 seats, as 68 candidates were elected unopposed. No voting will take place for these uncontested seats. A total of 3.48 crore voters will decide the fate of 15,931 candidates, including 1,729 candidates in Mumbai alone. The counting of votes will take place on January 16.

According to the State Election Commission, arrangements have been made across 39,147 polling stations, equipped with 43,958 Control Units and 87,916 Ballot Units. In Mumbai, there are 10,111 polling stations with 11,349 Control Units and 22,698 Ballot Units.

Elections are being held in municipal corporations across major cities, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayandar, Solapur, Kolhapur, Amravati, Akola, Latur, Jalgaon, Dhule, Jalna, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Ichalkaranji, Ahilyanagar, and Ulhasnagar.

These elections are being conducted after a gap of more than six years, as the tenures of the municipal corporations ended between 2020 and 2023. Except for Mumbai, elections in the remaining 28 corporations are being held under the multi-member ward system, while Mumbai follows a single-member ward system.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor