J-K: 140 students of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University test COVID positive

As many as 140 students of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra have tested positive for COVID-19, informed the university officials on Tuesday.

"140 students of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Kakryal (Katra) have tested positive for COVID-19. The University has been closed from January 1 after 13 students tested positive and further testing of students and staff is going on," said officials.

According to officials, as many as 187 people in the university have tested COVID-19 positive in the last four days.

Earlier on Monday, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University postponed the University exams until further notice after 13 University students tested positive for COVID-19 on the campus.

In a statement, the university informed, "It is for the information of all concerned that the Major Exams of the university, scheduled to commence from 3rd January 2022, have been postponed till further notice."

Reasi District Magistrate Charandeep Singh directed the university management to close the campus for the time being till further orders in view of the safety of the students.

( With inputs from ANI )

