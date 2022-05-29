J-K: 2 JeM terrorists trapped during Pulwama encounter

Two local terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) were trapped in an encounter that broke out in Pulwama district, informed the police on Sunday.

"#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 02 local #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit JeM trapped in #encounter including killer of our #Martyr Constable Reyaz Ahmad. JeM terrorist Abid Shah had killed our unarmed colleague on 13/5/22: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

An encounter started in the Gundipora area of the Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening.

Earlier on May 13, Police Constable Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, a local resident of Gudoora village of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, was shot at by a terrorist at his residence. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

