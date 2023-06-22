J-K: 2 LeT terrorists arrested in Anantnag's Bijbhera; arms, ammunition recovered

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 : Anantnag Police on Thursday arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-associated terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition in the Bijbhera area of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The police have also recovered Rs 1 lakh, 12 AK 47 rounds, and one grenade from their possession.

The Anantnag Police have registered the case under the relevant sections at Bijbehara police station.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on June 16, the Joint security forces on early Friday in a major operation neutralized five highly trained foreign terrorists of JK Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) who were trying to infiltrate into the Indian territory in the Jumagund area near Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The terrorists, seasoned in guerilla warfare in the Afghan-Pakistan theatre, were trying to infiltrate into the Indian territory in the Jumagund area in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir late Thursday night.

