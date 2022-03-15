J-K: Army personnel get gallantry awards in Udhampur

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, AVSM, GOC-in-C, Northern Command, presented gallantry awards as well as distinguished service awards to the gallant Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and Other Ranks in a solemn and distinguished investiture ceremony held at Udhampur today.

Ninety-two gallantry awards were presented to those who showed exemplary courage under extreme circumstances and twenty-five distinguished service awards were presented for selfless service to the nation.Out of the above gallantry awards, nineteen of them were awarded posthumously to the next of kin of the soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. Mrs Sunita Dwivedi, Regional President, AWWA, Northern Command, interacted with the next of kin and presented them with a token of appreciation for the sacrifices.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Commander commended all ranks of Northern Command for their dedication and devotion to duty in the highest traditions of the Indian Army. He also conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the brave men who made the supreme sacrifice while facing adverse situations. The General Officer also brought out that the 'Whole of Nation Approach' has led to progressive improvement in the security situation in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He further added that Northern Command is in a high state of readiness to face the constantly evolving threats and challenges.

In the end, General Dwivedi expressed his gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the civil administration and the media for their unstinted support and wished for peace and contentment for the people of the regions.

( With inputs from ANI )

