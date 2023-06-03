J-K: Bandipora Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements at Amarnath Yatra transit camp in Shadipora

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 : The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Owais Ahmed Saturday chaired a meeting of concerned officers to review the arrangements put in place by various departments at Transit Camp Shadipora Sumbal for Amarnath Yatra 2023, a press release said on Saturday.

The meeting was informed that the administration has put in place the majority of necessary facilities at transit camp Sumbal for the smooth conduct of the yatra. Other facilities required to be made available for smooth conduct are also being put in place within a week's time, it said.

The DC reviewed department and work-wise arrangements and directed the concerned to complete all pending works within a period of a week's time, well before the commencement of the yatra, it informed.

"He also stressed for immediate installation of hoardings and signages for the smooth movement of pilgrims. He also reviewed installations of stalls by various departments," the statement informed.

DC Owais stressed maintaining cleanliness and directed the concerned to take up sanitation work properly.

As per the official press note, he was briefed that all CSCs, lighting, land levelling, water supply, accommodation and other works are being completed soon.

The DC laid stress on provisions of cleanliness, sanitation hygiene, and medical facilities at the transit camp.

The meeting was attended by SSP Bandipora, Lakshay Sharma; Nodal Officer Coordination Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, SDM Sumbal Amir Chaudhary, ASP Bandipora, Tehsildar Sumbal, BDO Sumbal, Ex Engineer PDD, R&B and other concerned officers and officials.

