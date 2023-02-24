J-K: Baramulla administration organizes snow festival in Rafiabad

In a bid to promote tourism, a snow festival was held in the Rafiabad area of Baramulla district on Wednesday.

The Snow Festival (Winter Carnival) was organized by the District Administration Baramulla on Wednesday in order to explore the winter wonderland of MundDaji, Rafiabad.

The event witnessed a huge youth gathering. The festival witnessed music, dance, and cultural events that left the people enthralled, but the hallmark of the attraction was snow cricket, volleyball, and skiing.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla (DC) Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, accompanied by other civil administration and police officials.

Talking to ANI, DC Asgar on Wednesday said, "The snow festival was organized in Rafiabad with the aim of promoting village tourism."

"Today we have celebrated the winter sports festival in MundDaji. Across Rafiabad and Baramulla thousands of people came here. At the sports festival, we have started many sports like volleyball, cricket and trekking. Local kids participated in the game."

She said more such efforts would be made by the administration to boost local tourism where we will promote local culture. The festival evoked tremendous response. There are many other spots that need to be developed and we will do that soon.

"Local residents hailed this step and our aim is to bring these areas to the tourist map," DC Asgar said

Speaking to ANI, a local resident said, "The beauty of this place is far better than Switzerland. Everyone should visit and explore this place."

The locals were jubilant and lauded the District Administration for organizing the first Snow festival in MundDaji Rafiabad.

( With inputs from ANI )

