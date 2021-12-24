J-K: Budgam Police arrests 2 Lashkar terror associates

Budgam Police, along with the 50 Rashtriya Rifles and 181 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), arrested two terror associates linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tobia from Chadoora area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir police press release, the arrested terror associates were identified as Imran Majeed and Aqib Amin from Magray Mohalla Mochwa of the Union Territory.

During the investigation, it surfaced that both the arrested terrorist associates were in touch with LeT commanders and were involved in providing shelter and other logistics in Mochwa, Kralpora, Chattergam, Sathsoo, Nowgam, Chadoora and other adjacent areas of the district.

"An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal code(IPC) at Chadoora police station," the press note read.

Police have recovered incriminating material of LeT and explosive substance including two hand grenades, two AK-47 magazines, 30 live AK-47 rounds from their possession.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor