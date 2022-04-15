J-K: Chinar Corps Commander inaugurates oxygen generation plant in Drugmulla

General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lieutenant General DP Pandey on Friday inaugurated an oxygen generation plant at 168 military hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir's Drugmulla.

According to Public Relations Officer (PRO), Srinagar, an oxygen generation plant was donated by 'Soldiers Independent Rehabilitation Foundation' (a Pune-based NGO).

The plant which has been installed is a container-based facility imported from Germany and manufactured by the INMATEC company, the release said.

It can draw air from the atmosphere, remove the impurities and can provide 95 per cent pure oxygen at the rate of 224 litres per minute. A thousand-litre cylinder can be filled by it in under 5 minutes.

This plant will make the hospital self-sufficient in taking care of the oxygen needs not only during future pandemics but also in managing medical and surgical cases which include on an average 100 hospital admissions, 1500 OPD cases and 8-10 surgeries per month, the PRO said.

Lieutenant General appreciated the philanthropy work of Yogesh Chithade and Sumedha Chithade of the NGO, 'Soldiers Independent Rehabilitation Foundation'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor