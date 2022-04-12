J-K: Chinar Corps nabs three LeT terrorists
The Cinar Corps of the Indian Army, on Monday night, nabbed three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists for allegedly planning to disturb peace in North Kashmir.
According to a tweet by the Chinar Corps-Indian Army, "a Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established in the evening at Sonarwain bridge, Wadoora Bala, Baramulla, where they apprehended three terrorists and recovered war-like stores from their possession."
The PRO Srinagar tweeted to laud the Chinar Corps and Jammu and Kashmir Police for this huge success.
Further details into the matter are underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
