J-K: Chinar Corps nabs three LeT terrorists

The Cinar Corps of the Indian Army, on Monday night, nabbed three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists for allegedly planning to disturb peace in North Kashmir.

According to a tweet by the Chinar Corps-Indian Army, "a Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established in the evening at Sonarwain bridge, Wadoora Bala, Baramulla, where they apprehended three terrorists and recovered war-like stores from their possession."

The PRO Srinagar tweeted to laud the Chinar Corps and Jammu and Kashmir Police for this huge success.

Further details into the matter are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor