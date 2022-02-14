J-K: CRPF pays tribute to jawans killed in 2019 Pulwama terror attack

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday paid tribute to personnel, who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, at the war memorial in Jammu and Kashmir's Lethpora.

Speaking to the media, Daljit Singh Choudhary, Additional Director General (ADG), CRPF said, "We remember the 40 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack in 2019. We aim to maintain peace and harmony in the region."

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019, in which 40 personnel were killed.

A suicide bomber had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out multiple aerial strikes at JeM terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, killing a "large number" of terrorists and destroying their infrastructure.

( With inputs from ANI )

