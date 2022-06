J-K DGP reviews security arrangements ahead of Amarnath Yatra commencement

Ahead of the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir at the end of this month, Director General of police of the Union Territory Dilbag Singh on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with the officials to review the security arrangements.

The pilgrimage is slated to begin on June 30 and will culminate on August 11.

Earlier on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir government released a notification for pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra and stated that the devotees need to furnish Aadhaar authentication on a voluntary basis.

"DGP J&K Sh Dilbag Singh chairs high-level meeting of senior officers from Police, Civil administration and CAPFs to review security arrangements & deployment of personnel for forthcoming Sh Amarnath Ji Yatra at Police Control Room #Kashmir," tweeted J-K police.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Thursday reviewed the preparations for the annual pilgrimage of Amarnath Yatra.

According to an official statement, "All the work is to be completed within the set timeline and officials to ensure optimum use of technology to make the yatra safer and more convenient for the pilgrims."

"All senior officials to periodically inspect the security and every aspect of world-class arrangements, transport, lodging, sanitation, electricity, water, communication, health, convenience shops, food courts, vending zones etc for Amarnath yatris," it added.

Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh also visited Yatra camps at FC Mir-bazaar, Walnut Factory Qazigund and Lamber in Ramban on Wednesday and reviewed security arrangements for the pilgrims.

Notably, this year, the pilgrims can also avail of helicopter service directly from Srinagar for the yatra.

About three lakh pilgrims are likely to take part in the pilgrimage to the cave shrine located in the upper reaches of south Kashmir.

While online registration has already begun, the pilgrimage is scheduled to be held for 43 days between June 30 and August 11.

The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor