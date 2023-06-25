J-K: Drones being used for security surveillance ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 25 : Central Reserve Police Force has placed cutting-edge drones with high-resolution cameras including Remote Controlled Improvised Explosive Device (RCIED) Jammers along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) and its adjacent link roads to keep 24/7 surveillance on the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra 2023.

#WATCH | Security tightened in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Amarnath Yatra; drone being used by security forces for security surveillance; visuals from Udhampur Amarnath Yatra 2023 will commence from 1st July onwards, for a duration of two months. pic.twitter.com/TiM6ihDe37 —(@ANI) June 25, 2023

"A Hi-Tech system has been put in place by the CRPF notably the Udhampur-based 137th Battalion, to ensure the safe and orderly progress of the Amarnath Yatra in the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory," they said.

"These cutting-edge drones equipped with high-resolution cameras are vigilantly monitoring the National Highway and its accompanying routes," the statement said.

The CRPF's unflinching dedication to protecting pilgrims has prompted them to equip its vehicles stationed on NH-44 with cutting-edge equipment, including Remote Controlled Improvised Explosive Device (RCIED) Jammers.

The 137th Battalion is completely equipped to provide incident-free and flawless conduct during the forthcoming Holy Amarnath Yatra in 2023, according to CRPF sources.

"The CRPF is resolute in keeping a 24-hour watch on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway using their highly developed surveillance equipment, leaving no space for compromise in safety and security," it added.

The 62 Yatra starting on July 1 will kick off from the ancient paths of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor