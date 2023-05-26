J-K Govt clears liabilities, brings relief to citizens

Srinagar [Jammu and Kashmir], May 26 : In a significant development that brings relief to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the government has released over Rs 62 crore to clear liabilities accumulated from completed works under the 14th Financial Commission Award (FCA) and Back to Village (B2V) program.

The decision has been met with great enthusiasm by the public, who expressed their happiness and appreciation for the government's proactive step.

Assistant Commissioners of Panchayats in 14 districts of J&K have been directed to expedite the clearance of these liabilities, ensuring that the released funds reach the respective accounts of the Halqa Panchayats.

The move aims to settle outstanding dues related to completed civil works and other projects under the 14th FCA/B2V initiative.

According to the details available, the government's order authorizes the release of 62,84,49,100 rupees to the Assistant Commissioners (Panchayats) of the following districts: Kulgam, Anantnag, Budgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Srinagar, Shopian, Ramban, Reasi, Samba, Udhampur, Poonch, and Kathua.

The allocation of funds will enable the concerned districts to settle the liabilities accrued from completed civil works effectively.

This financial support aims to enhance the overall development and functioning of these districts, leading to improved infrastructure, increased job opportunities, and enhanced living standards for the residents.

The release of such a significant amount of funds has elicited widespread joy and appreciation from the public. Citizens, who have been eagerly awaiting the clearance of liabilities, express their gratitude for the government's decision.

Gh Mohammad, a resident of Kulgam, said, "We are extremely happy with the government's initiative to clear the liabilities. This will bring much-needed relief to the people who were waiting for their dues to be settled. It shows that the government is committed to addressing the concerns of its citizens."

Rukhsana Rehmag, a resident of Ganderbal, shares her delight and said, "The release of funds to clear the liabilities is a welcome move. It demonstrates the government's dedication to improving the infrastructure and overall development of our region. We appreciate their efforts in ensuring that completed projects are duly compensated."

The release of funds to clear liabilities under the 14th FCA/B2V program is seen as a significant step towards effective governance and citizen empowerment. It demonstrates the government's responsiveness to the public's concerns and commitment to fulfilling their obligations.

The public's overwhelming happiness and appreciation for this decision highlight the positive impact it will have on their lives and the overall development of the region.

The government's proactive approach and timely action reflect its dedication to ensuring the welfare and progress of Jammu and Kashmir.

As the released funds reach the respective accounts of the Halqa Panchayats, citizens eagerly anticipate witnessing the tangible outcomes of these completed works.

The cleared liabilities signify a brighter future for the region, as infrastructure projects are realized, livelihood opportunities are created, and the overall quality of life is improved for all.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor