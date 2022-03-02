J-K govt helps unemployed girls in Anantnag to set up fish farms under PMMSY scheme

The Fisheries Department of the Jammu and Kashmir government is offering up to 100 per cent support to encourage young educated girls of Anantnag district of South Kashmir to set up trout fish farms under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

A flagship scheme focused on the development of the fisheries sector in the country. The department of fisheries in the Anantnag and Kulgam districts has established around 210 trout fish farms and with about 20 per cent run by girls.

The unemployed educated girls of Anantnag district are taking benefit from this scheme and are presently earning a good amount of money. The farming of the commercial trout can be done with a piece of land close to a water body.

Interested people in the district are coming forward and establishing their units with the help of this scheme. Under this scheme 60 per cent of the money is being provided by the central government and 40 per cent by the Union Territory (UT) administration. Everything including the seed, feed, and construction-related work is made available to them.

These youth who have been benefited from these schemes hailed the steps taken by the central government and fisheries department of Jammu Kashmir.

The Department of Fisheries has started providing all facilities including motors, nets, and feed to the farmers.

Speaking to ANI, Mohd Sadiq, Assistant Director Fisheries department for Anantnag and Kulgam district said under the PMMSY scheme, the Fisheries department established 210 tout farms, in which women occupied 25 per cent.

"Farmers have a success story. there are farmers who are earning more than 20 lakh to 30 lakh annually," Sadiq said.

Shaista Shakeel, the beneficiary of the scheme said it was difficult to get jobs as unemployment was increasing but the fisheries department helped and provided me with a subsidiary. "The business running well and I am happy," she said.

"I want to give a message to all those educated unemployed girls sitting at home and seeking jobs, they can apply for this and can start their own business," she added.

Another beneficiary who sought help from the fisheries department said now she is happy as she is working.

"I was looking for a job earlier but there were disappointments only so I sought help from the fisheries department and they helped me. I recieved a subsidiary from the department and started this work. Now my family is also happy with this." she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor