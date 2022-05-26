J-K: IIM Jammu signs MoU to amp up skill development ecosystem

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Department (SDD) at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by Professor BS Sahay, Director of IIM Jammu and Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

"IIM Jammu will work closely with the Department of Skill Development to improve the skill development ecosystem of J&K by mentoring Polytechnics and ITIs and offering management development training programmes to the principals and faculty of these institutes", stated an official release.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor BS Sahay said, "The MoU provides various opportunities to work together in the areas of skill development, mentoring, entrepreneurship, and developing of skill hubs in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. These collaborations will be helpful in fostering the advancement in entrepreneurship and enhancement of skills among the faculty and trainers through various capacity-building programs. I am sure the collaboration will lead to meaningful outcomes in the interest of the youth and people of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

Asgar Hassan Samoon said, "The collaboration with IIM Jammu will help the Department of Skill Development to develop its competence in many key areas ranging from skill development to entrepreneurship and increase industry interactions. I would like to emphasize that the collaboration would give a leading edge to the Department of Skill Development in the core areas of skill development, business incubations, entrepreneurship, and development of skill hubs in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

( With inputs from ANI )

