J-K: Indian Army patrol continues at last post at 7,200 ft amid heavy snowfall

Amid heavy snowfall, the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir was seen patrolling at the force's last post at an altitude of 7,200 feet for the security of the country on the Eve of the 74th Republic Day on Wednesday.

Notably, the Indian Army on Wednesday busted two hideouts in the Poonch area in Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition.

While one hideout was busted in the Ratta Jabara forest, the other was in the Dhoba forest.

"The Indian Army busted two hideouts in Poonch. One hideout has been busted in Ratta Jabara forest and another in Dhoba forest. A large quantity of arms and ammunition have been recovered from these hideouts," the Indian Army said in a statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

