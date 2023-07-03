J-K: Landslide hits Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, road clearance work underway

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 3 : Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed on Monday due to a landslide in the early morning near Chanderkote.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban said, "Landslide occurs on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway early morning near Chanderkote. The work of clearing the highway is underway by NHAI."

The incident has restricted the movement of traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, however, the work to clear the highway is underway.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway connects Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor