J-K: Landslide hits Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, road clearance work underway

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 3 : Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed on Monday due to a landslide in the early morning near Chanderkote.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban said, "Landslide occurs on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway early morning near Chanderkote. The work of clearing the highway is underway by NHAI."
The incident has restricted the movement of traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, however, the work to clear the highway is underway.
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway connects Kashmir with the rest of the country.
Further details are awaited.
