J-K: Landslide on Srinagar-Sonamarg road, no casualties reported

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 20 : A landslide occurred near Jammu and Kashmir's Rezin, Ganderbal district on Thursday which led to blockage of the Srinagar-Sonamarg road, the officials said.

According to the police, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported in the incident so far.

Meanwhile, Kangan Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), with Tehsildar Gund and the Police team from Gund police station have reached the spot.

Traffic has been diverted via Zirpora Road and roads will be cleared with the help of Beacon authorities, the police informed.

More details are awaited.

On Wednesday, a landslide occurred near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam which led to the blocking of a road, district officials informed.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

"A landslide was caused by torrential rain which led to the blocking of the road between Pahalgam and Chandanwari road which was later cleared by District administration Anantnag and Municipal council Pahalgam," an official said.

District authorities further informed that traffic has been restored on the route.

