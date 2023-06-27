J-K: LG Sinha reviews traffic, mobility plan for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting with the senior officials of Police and Civil Administrations to review traffic management and comprehensive mobility plan during the Amarnath Yatra.

The LG directed Zone-wise traffic planning on the National Highway-44 in close coordination with concerned departments, District Administrations, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and Traffic Police to ensure smooth traffic, parking, and pedestrian operations.

Time slots for the movement of convoys, livestock, vehicles carrying essential items and horticulture produce should be notified. Strict enforcement of Traffic Advisories, Schedules and cutoff timings must be ensured, the LG Singa directed the officials.

Traffic Police, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and other agencies should also deploy more men and machinery to respond to real-time events and to mitigate the effects of a breakdown, he added.

The LG instructed the officials of the Traffic Police to utilize Integrated Command and Control Centres for effective traffic, transit and travel demand management.

He directed the Divisional Commissioners and Additional Director Generals of Police (ADGPs) to overall supervise the traffic management in their respective divisions.

The meeting also discussed the utilization of the Mughal Road, alternate routes, public utilities along Mughal Road and traffic management at Pahalgam and Sonamarg.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Bhim Sen Tuti gave a detailed briefing on the action plan for the Yatra.

ACS Home RK Goyal, DGP Dilbag Singh, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Shailendra Kumar, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board CEO Mandeep Kumar Bhandari,, all ADGPs, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and senior officers attended the meeting.

