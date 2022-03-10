J-K: Man held for supplying narcotic drugs
A drug peddler was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police and 1.9 kg of narcotic drugs was recovered from him.
The drug peddler has been identified as Kamlesh Kumar, a resident of Madhya Pradesh.
An FIR has been registered under Section 8 read with Section 20 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Further investigation is underway.
