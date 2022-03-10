J-K: Man held for supplying narcotic drugs

A drug peddler was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police and 1.9 kg of narcotic drugs was recovered from him.

The drug peddler has been identified as Kamlesh Kumar, a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

An FIR has been registered under Section 8 read with Section 20 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor