J-K: Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi reviews Amarnath Yatra preparations in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 19 : Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday reviewed the ongoing preparations for the Amarnath Yatra 2023 that will commence on July 1 for a duration of two months, a Defence press release said.

Lt Col Devender Anand, Public Relations Officer, Defence Jammu said the Amarnath Yatra takes place annually via two routes i.e. southern route through Baltal in Ganderbal and the northern route through Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

"The Army Commander inspected the arrangements on both the routes where he was briefed on the multi-tiered security arrangements to include night domination through night vision devices, snipers, drone systems, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, counter IED equipment, vehicle repair and recovery teams to ensure smooth movement of convoys and synergy with the civil agencies being undertaken to make the Yatra incident-free," the PRO statement said.

The PRO statement added that he was also shown the arrangements made by Border Roads Organisation, Indian Air Force and teams from high-altitude warfare school.

According to the army officials, the road stretch to the holy cave shrine is almost clear for the induction of pilgrims.

"In coordination with civil administration, Non-Government organisations and other agencies, the army is establishing multiple medical detachments with special arrangements of oxygen cylinders and control rooms at various places along both the routes for humanitarian aid that will be operational round the clock, the PRO statement said, adding that various civil aviation agencies have been incorporated for providing air travel facilities to the devotees.

The PRO statement further informed that the army has established helipads at multiple locations for medical emergencies and to cater for other airlift requirements.

"Army has also established a number of Yatri camps with adequate tentage facilities along with special winter clothing arrangements to provide habitat and comfort during the holy Yatra," the statement said.

"This year civil rescue teams and avalanche rescue teams will also be deployed enroute systematically to mitigate any kind of disaster after the cloud burst during the previous year's Amarnath Yatra," the statement said.

"Earthmovers will also be placed at multiple locations enroute for emergencies. A seamless communication network on both routes has also been operationalised. SFF detachments will also be overlooking the security of the people," the PRO statement added.

"An "All Inclusive Approach" has been followed to synergize the efforts with all city agencies including joint training, joint operation, joint exercises and mock drills being conducted to ensure the seamless and successful conduct of the Yatra this year," The PRO statement added.

Northern Army commanders appreciated the good work of all agencies and the synergy between them. "He complimented them for their proactive action and exhorted them to meet future challenges," the statement informed.

