J-K police busts inter-state narco-terror smuggling syndicate, 4 held

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] May 13 : The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday busted an interstate narco-terror smuggling syndicate originating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and recovered eight kilograms of heroin along with the arrest of four smugglers, read a statement from Kupwara Police.

The accused have been identified as Yousuf Bokra, a resident of Rashanpora Kralpora, Showkat Ahmad Khatana, a resident of Meliyal Kupwara, Maroof Ahmad Mir, a resident of Jumagad in Kupwara and Laba Masih, a resident of Awaan Ramdas Ajnala, Punjab.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint search operation was launched by Kupwara Police along with a local army unit in the Zurhama area of Police Station Trehgam.

"During the operation, 8 packets of narcotics (Heroin like substance) weighing about 8 Kilograms along with 5 lakh cash in Indian currency notes has been recovered from the possession of the arrested persons," Kupwara police said.

"During the preliminary investigations, it has transpired that the narcotic consignment has been sent by two PoJK-based terrorist handlers of LeT namely Manzoor Ahmad Mir son of Ab Rashid Mir and Asad Mir son of Diya Mir, both original residents of Jumagund Kupwara, who have exfiltrated to PoJK in early 1990s to join terrorist ranks. Both Manzoor and Asad, over a period of time have become terrorist handlers of LeT mainly acting as Launching commanders besides pushing narcotics and weapons to sustain terrorist activities in the UT of J&K," said Kupwara police.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and UA(P) Act has been registered at police station Trehgam.

"Further investigation is underway. More arrests can't be ruled out," Yougal Manhas, SSP, Kupwara said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor