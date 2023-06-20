"J-K Police ready with next big assignment of Amarnath Yatra": DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 20 : Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, the Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh on Tuesday chaired a high-level security review meeting here at Police Headquarters.

The DGP during the meeting took a comprehensive review of the security arrangements being placed for the Yatra.

"After the successful conduct of very important events Jammu and Kashmir Police is ready with the next big assignment of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, an annual and very significant event," Singh said addressing the meeting.

He also directed for optimum utilization of available resources in accommodating the requirements of district police units which are directly concerned with the Yatra.

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1 from the two traditional routes of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Emphasizing putting in extra efforts in ensuring the incident-free Yatra, the DGP directed for mobilization of manpower from different wings and districts.

He also directed the dovetailing of the BDS teams at important locations with deployments and asked the officers to ensure that all the SOPs are followed in letter and spirit and stressed fixing the responsibility of each team head deputed for the yatra.

He directed the officers to submit the requirements, if any which he said would be provided on priority.

"Deploy assistance teams with all required tools at base camps and other important places for assistance and help to the pilgrims and placing all possible security arrangements of base camps and strengthening the communication network," the DGP directed.

Singh urged the officers to make adequate use of modern security gadgets and technology, including CCTV cameras and drones, to augment the security at important Yatra locations and en route.

The meeting was attended by several senior officials.

