J-K: Security forces recover arms, ammunition from village along LOC in Poonch

A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the troops of the Indian Army and Special Operation Group (SOG) from a village along the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, during a joint operation on Sunday.

An official statement issued by the Defence PRO, Jammu said, "The search operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs, by the Poonch Brigade of White Knight Corps and SOG Poonch in village Noorkote of Tehsil Haveli, District Poonch."

As per the statement, two AK-47 rifles, two AK 47 magazines, one 223 bore AK shape gun with handgrip, two magazines of 233 bore AK shape gun, one Chinese Pistol, one Chinese pistol magazine, 63 AK-47 rounds, twenty rounds of 223 bore AK Shape gun and four Chinese pistol rounds, were recovered during the searches.

"Once again the enemy's nefarious designs of disturbing the peace process in J-K have been foiled by the alert security forces," added the statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

