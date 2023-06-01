J-K: SIU attaches property falling within ambit of proceeds of terrorism in Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 1 : Continuing its crackdown on harbouring terrorists and providing logistic support to them, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Anantnag attaches under construction residential house of a terrorist associate in the Danwathpora Kokernag area of Anantnag district used for terrorist activities after obtaining necessary sanctions from the competent authority, said an official release.

According to the release, during the course of investigation in case FIR No. 103/2022 of Police Station Kokernag under UA(P) Act, one under-construction residential house belonging to a terrorist associate named Mohammad Ishaq Malik resident of Danwathpora Kokernag has been found used by terrorists of proscribed terrorist outfit HM.

"Accordingly, the process for attachment of property belonging to the above accused falling within the ambit proceeds of terrorism was initiated by SIU Anantnag under section 25 of UA(P) Act and the conformation related to the attachment of property was accorded by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir", it added.

The release also advised the general public not to provide shelter to terror associates, failing which strict actions will be taken against them.

"The general public is once again advised not to harbour or provide shelter or extend logistics to terrorists/terror associates in their houses, failing which strict legal action will be taken against anyone doing so," it said.

"SIU shall continue identification and initiation of attachment /confiscation of properties falling under the ambit of proceeds of terrorism to shake the ecosystem of terrorism in UT of Jammu and Kashmir, added the release.

