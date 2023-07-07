J-K: SSP Baramulla chairs security review meeting

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 7 : A security review meeting was held at District Police Lines in Baramulla, chaired by Amod Ashok Nagpure, the Senior Superintendent of Police with an aim to address various challenges related to policing and security in the region.

During the meeting, the officers discussed a range of important issues including anti-terrorist operations, disposal of pending Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)/Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) cases, security of vulnerable persons, etc.

According to officials, the officers were urged to work towards the prevention of social crimes and cybercrimes, besides taking necessary measures to combat drug abuse and trafficking.

The participating officers provided an overview of the security scenario in their respective areas and briefed SSP Baramulla on the security measures being taken to counter any potential threats.

While interacting with the officers, SSP Baramulla reiterated the importance of strengthening the counter-insurgency and security grid of their respective areas, besides taking stringent action against those involved in antinational activities and also keeping proper surveillance on areas of concern.

They were also instructed to adopt a public-centric approach and to ensure that the grievances of the public are addressed in a timely manner. The officers were also directed to take action against those involved in the illegal excavation of minerals.

The meeting was a significant platform for the officers to discuss and address the various aspects of accountable policing and security measures.

Their commitment towards maintaining law and order in the region was reaffirmed during the meeting.

The meeting was an important step towards achieving the goal of a safe and secure environment for the people of Baramulla. The measures discussed during the meeting are expected to help in combating crime and improving the overall security scenario in the region.

