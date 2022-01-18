J-K: Terrorists hurl grenade towards Police Control Room in Srinagar

Unknown terrorists hurled a grenade towards Police Control Room (PCR) in Srinagar on Monday, informed the police.

Nobody was injured in the incident which took place at around 7.45 pm on Monday, said the police.

As per the police, the area has been cordoned off and a case has been registered under relevant sections.

"Today at around 7.45 pm, unknown terrorists hurled a grenade towards Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir, no one was injured. The area has been cordoned off. A case has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of law. Further probe on," added the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

