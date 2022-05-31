J-K: Terrorists kill woman teacher in Kulgam

A woman teacher has been killed in Kulgam after terrorists fired upon her on Tuesday.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place at High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. She was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The victim was a resident of Samba in the Jammu division.

Police have cordoned off the area.

"Injured lady teacher, a Hindu and resident of Samba (Jammu division) succumbed to her injuries. Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be soon identified and neutralised," said Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor