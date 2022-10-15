J-K: Terrorists open fire, one injured
By ANI | Published: October 15, 2022 01:28 PM 2022-10-15T13:28:54+5:30 2022-10-15T19:00:08+5:30
One civilian sustained injuries after terrorists opened fire at Choudhary Gund in Kashmir's Shopian on Saturday.
The injured was shifted to the hospital.
Most details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
