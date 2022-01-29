J-K: Terrorists shot dead policeman in Anantnag district
By ANI | Published: January 29, 2022 06:19 PM2022-01-29T18:19:37+5:302022-01-29T18:30:07+5:30
Terrorists fired upon a policeman in Hassan Pora locality of Bijbehara area in Anantnag district of South Kashmir, informed police on Saturday.
Police further informed that the injured policeman was rushed to a hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.
The deceased policeman was identified as Head Constable Ali Muhammad.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor