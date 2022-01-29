J-K: Terrorists shot dead policeman in Anantnag district

Terrorists fired upon a policeman in Hassan Pora locality of Bijbehara area in Anantnag district of South Kashmir, informed police on Saturday.

Police further informed that the injured policeman was rushed to a hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The deceased policeman was identified as Head Constable Ali Muhammad.

( With inputs from ANI )

