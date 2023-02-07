J-K: Tourists flock to 'Glass Igloo' in middle of snow in Gulmarg

India's first glass igloo restaurant in Gulmarg has become a popular destination for tourists who visit the area to experience the scenic beauty.

This glass-wall restaurant was built some days back in the middle of snow by the Kolahoi Green Heights hotel of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

In 2021, the same hotel built a snow igloo in Gulmarg which was the biggest snow igloo in Asia that also attracted tourists.

While talking to ANI, Hamid Masoodi, General Manager of the hotel said, "We are always trying to bring new concepts in Gulmarg to promote winter tourism and this year we have launched an igloo glass concept for a restaurant and last year we introduced snow igloos."

"We took the concept from Finland and built three igloos in the courtyard of our hotel. This was not seen anywhere before," added Masoodi.

They have also built three more igloos at phase one of the Gulmarg Gondola cable car project at their hotel, as confirmed by the hotel's General Manager.

Shahrukh, a tourist in Gulmarg while talking tosaid, "The igloo is amazing. It is my first-time experience in India, especially in Kashmir. I would recommend everyone to come here and experience this glass igloo once, it is very nice."

Another tourist stated that the dinner and lunch provided by the restaurant management were very well managed. She said, "I have witnessed a glass igloo for the first time. The lunch and dinner were also arranged in the restaurant and it was very well managed. It is a beautiful experience. I have been staying here at the Kolahoi resort for the last two days."

Aizoo, a tourist who visited Gulmarg to enjoy some adventure sports said, "I came to Gulmarg to experience adventures like skiing, all-terrain vehicles (ATV) rides and gondola rides. I saw the glass igloo here and have witnessed something like this for the first time. I had a wonderful experience of enjoying the lunch and dinner with such scenic view sitting inside the glass igloo."

These glass igloos have a proper heating arrangement and tourists want to sit there to spend and enjoy the moment while having food at the same time.

The spot has become an attraction for igloo cafe lovers and tourists in huge numbers flock to this restaurant to take selfies at the spot.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor