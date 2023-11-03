Jagadguru Rambhadracharya challenges Bihar Minister to debate with him on Ramcharitmanas

Patna, Nov 3 Jagadguru Sri Rambhadracharya has challenged Bihar's Education Minister Chandra Shekhar to debate with him on the discrepancies of Ramcharitmanas, saying he will throw his 'Tridanda' into the Ganga river in Patna if he fails to answer the minister's questions.

“... if he (Chandra Shekhar) would fail to respond to my questions, he should take retirement from the politics,” Rambhadracharya said while addressing his followers during 'Shri Ram Katha' in Bagaha on Thursday.

“Bihar’s Education Minister says casteism was mentioned in Ramcharitmanas. On the other hand, his government conducts caste-based surveys... I am challenging Prof Chandra Shekhar to debate with me,” he added.

“Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's son Udhayanidhi Stalin was talking about finishing Sanatan Dharma. I want to tell him that those who tried to finish Sanatan Dharma had destroyed themselves. Lord Ram appeared in the Kshatriya (Rajput) caste but many Brahmins worshipped him. I do not talk about casteism. I am an Acharya (Teacher). The leaders, who are greedy for the chairs, talk about casteism,” he said.

