Jagdish Shettar’s name emerging as a strong candidate for Belgaum, Dharwad, and Haveri Lok Sabha seats

Former CM Jagdish Shettar who came back to the saffron party after months spent in the Congress Party is emerging as a strong candidate for the Lok Sabha segment of Belgaum, Dharwad, and Haveri. According to the senior functionary of the BJP, the party is in the process of replacing Mangala Angadi in Belgaum and here Shettar’s name is coming prominently. It is pertinent to mention that Mangala, wife of ex-Union Minister late Suresh Angadi won with a margin of over 5k votes in 2021 bypolls against the Congress Satish Jarkiholi.

It is a strong possibility if Shettar is replaced here with Mangala, he will not face much objection from Mangala supporters as well as from the Angadi family as well b’coz Shettar happens to be a relative of the Angadi family and was the poll in charge when Mangala contested the by-polls. Hence, it would be a win-win situation for the party.

The other seat, i.e., Dharwad has been represented by the Union Minister Prahlad Joshi since 2004. Shettar has openly accused Joshi of conspiring against him ahead of Assembly polls. And hence, in Haveri with Dharwad, Joshi, and Shettar names are coming forward. Also, according to sources, Shettar may settle for the Belgaum seat rather than contest with former CM Basavraj Bommai who’s an MLA from Shiggaon in Haveri.

Here, two JD(S) legislators Samruddhi Manjunath (Mulbagal) and GK Venkatashivareddy (Srinivaspur) from Kolar held talks with CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivkumar to join Congress soon, informed by Congress MLA from Kolar Kothur Manjunath. A senior Congressman from the district has taken the initiative to bring the MLAs to Congress. Kothur Manjunath claimed, “My opinion has been taken to induct these two MLAs in Congress and I have given my approval.”

On the contrary, both the MLAs Samruddhi Manjunath and Venkatashivareddy said, “We met CM Siddaramaiah for grants for our constituencies and never spoke about politics. If they try to conduct an operation to poach us they will suffer.” Also, JD(S) MLC Inchara Govindraj said that it was a false statement that JD(S) MLAs are joining Congress. Venkatashivareddy is not in the mood to go for by-polls. Samruddhi Manjunath has a bright future and won’t leave JD(S).