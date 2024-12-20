Jaipur Accident: Death Toll in Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Gas Tanker Fire Rises to 7, Over 35 Injured (VIDEO)

The death toll from a gas tanker crash on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway has risen to seven, with more than 35 others injured, health department officials said on Friday, PTI reported.

The fire erupted after a chemical-laden truck collided with several vehicles near a petrol pump early in the morning, sparking chaos and widespread destruction. The blaze engulfed dozens of vehicles, leaving charred remains scattered across the highway. Officials confirmed that at least 40 vehicles were gutted. Firefighters struggled to control the inferno, which was accompanied by loud explosions that created panic in the area.

#Rajasthan: 4 people killed and 35 injured in a major fire incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer national highway in Bhankrota after a truck loaded with a chemical collided with some other vehicles. #JaipurAjmerNationalHighway#accident#Bhankrotapic.twitter.com/7ReXdCU2y8 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 20, 2024

Jaipur District Magistrate Jitendra Soni said the truck involved in the collision was loaded with chemicals, and the incident occurred in front of a petrol pump. Firefighters and police rushed to the scene as the flames spread to nearby structures, including a pipe factory and a part of the petrol pump.

DCP West Amit Kumar Budania said the fire began after a CNG vehicle parked near the petrol pump exploded following the collision. “About a dozen patients have been admitted to the emergency ward of Sawai Man Singh Hospital. The fire also engulfed several trucks and caused significant damage,” Budania said.

Eyewitnesses described the mayhem as flames and smoke filled the air. Moti Singh, an employee at the petrol pump, said, “We saw trucks burning and immediately tried to control the fire on our site. The fire spread rapidly to other vehicles and structures.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanalal Sharma visited SMS Hospital and directed officials to provide medical care to the injured. In a statement on X, Sharma expressed condolences to the victims’ families and promised all necessary assistance.

जयपुर-अजमेर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर गैस टैंकर में आग लगने की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना के उपरांत घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर परिस्थितियों का जायजा लिया और राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों का निरीक्षण किया।



इस अवसर पर उपस्थित अधिकारियों को घटना की गंभीरता के अनुसार तात्कालिक कार्यवाही करने एवं भविष्य में… pic.twitter.com/qYRv6wSnEF — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) December 20, 2024

जयपुर-अजमेर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर गैस टैंकर में आग लगने की घटना में नागरिकों के हताहत होने का दुःखद समाचार सुनकर मन अत्यंत व्यथित है।



घटना की सूचना मिलते ही एसएमएस अस्पताल जाकर चिकित्सकों को तत्काल आवश्यक चिकित्सा सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने एवं घायलों की समुचित देखभाल हेतु निर्देशित… pic.twitter.com/bIpNI7xT7y — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) December 20, 2024

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, who reviewed the scene, called the incident tragic and said 39 injured individuals were receiving treatment.

#WATCH | Bhankrota fire accident | Jaipur | Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa says, "It is a tragic incident. We are saddened by the death of 4-5 people. Around 39 people are admitted to SMS Hospital. The CM has visited the hospital...I am here reviewing the incident spot." pic.twitter.com/NEwSNQaSOm — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2024

(With inputs from agencies)