Jaipur Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Warehouse in Kallan Shah Colony (Watch Video)

Jaipur, Rajasthan (October 29, 2025): A major fire broke out at a warehouse in Kallan Shah Colony in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Wednesday. Firefighters and police personnel rushed to the spot and managed to control the blaze, preventing it from spreading to nearby houses in the densely populated area.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a warehouse in Kallan Shah Colony in Jaipur, Rajasthan. More details awaited.



— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 29, 2025

According to Jaipur Municipal Corporation (Heritage) Deputy Mayor Mohammad Aslam Farooqi, the warehouse was being used as an illegal kerosene storage godown set up by a ration shop owner in a residential locality.

"A ration shop owner had set up an illegal kerosene storage godown in a residential area. The administration failed to take note of it. This is a densely populated locality, and today, a major accident was narrowly averted thanks to the fire brigade and the Rajasthan Police," Farooqi said.