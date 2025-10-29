Jaipur Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Warehouse in Kallan Shah Colony (Watch Video)
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 29, 2025 21:41 IST2025-10-29T21:40:40+5:302025-10-29T21:41:48+5:30
Jaipur, Rajasthan (October 29, 2025): A major fire broke out at a warehouse in Kallan Shah Colony in Jaipur, Rajasthan, ...
Jaipur, Rajasthan (October 29, 2025): A major fire broke out at a warehouse in Kallan Shah Colony in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Wednesday. Firefighters and police personnel rushed to the spot and managed to control the blaze, preventing it from spreading to nearby houses in the densely populated area.
VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a warehouse in Kallan Shah Colony in Jaipur, Rajasthan. More details awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 29, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#Rajasthan#Jaipurpic.twitter.com/hsyRZGDjfA
According to Jaipur Municipal Corporation (Heritage) Deputy Mayor Mohammad Aslam Farooqi, the warehouse was being used as an illegal kerosene storage godown set up by a ration shop owner in a residential locality.
"A ration shop owner had set up an illegal kerosene storage godown in a residential area. The administration failed to take note of it. This is a densely populated locality, and today, a major accident was narrowly averted thanks to the fire brigade and the Rajasthan Police," Farooqi said.
Open in app
VIDEO | Deputy Mayor of Jaipur Municipal Corporation (Heritage), Mohammad Aslam Farooqi, says, “A ration shop owner had set up an illegal kerosene storage godown in a residential area. The administration failed to take note of it. This is a densely populated locality, and today,… pic.twitter.com/ynwTrrxXJy— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 29, 2025