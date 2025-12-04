Jaipur: Huge Fire Breaks Out at Ice Cream Factory in Kartarpura Industrial Area

A huge fire broke out at an ice cream factory in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday, December 4. The fire department received the call after firefighters, along with over a dozen vehicles, reached the scene and were working to douse the blaze.

Fire Officer Suresh Yadav said that the information about the blaze was received from the control room. As soon as we got the alert, our Chief Fire Officer and three other officers were immediately dispatched. Fire engines from all stations reached the site, and continuous efforts were made to control the fire,” he said.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Fire tenders reach the spot as fire breaks out at an ice cream factory in Kartarpura industrial area.



Fire Officer, Chail Bihari Sharma, says, "We got information at around 3-4 AM. Our fire brigade personnel reached the site immediately... 4-5… pic.twitter.com/0yZIjuaoKZ — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2025

According to the fire officer, Chail Bihari Sharma said the fire erupted at around 3 am. “Our fire brigade personnel reached the site immediately... 4-5 cylinders were here... The factory owner lives abroad and is not present here... The fire is under control,” he added.

Also Read | Thane: Fire Breaks Out at Kabawat Brush Company in Bhiwandi (Watch Video).

However, no casualties were reported in the incident and all workers stuck in the factory were rescued safely by the fire department team and local police.