Jaipur: Speeding Luxury Car Mows Down Pedestrians, One Dead, 15 Injured (VIDEO)

Jaipur Accident News: One person was killed, and 15 others were injured after a speeding luxury car rammed into pedestrians near Kharabas Circle in Jaipur’s Patrakar Colony area late Friday night. According to the reports, the car first hit a road divider, went out of control and then ploughed into roadside stalls and food carts over a stretch of about 30 metres before coming to a halt. Several parked vehicles were also damaged, triggering panic in the area.

South Jaipur DCP Rajshree Raj Verma says, "A car ran over some stalls at Kharbas Circle. One casualty has been reported so far and as per our information, 11 are injured. As per the latest feedback, no one is critical.… pic.twitter.com/Fe7DnIxx6L — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2026

All the injured were taken to Jaipuria Hospital for initial treatment. Eight were admitted, while others were shifted to private hospitals or returned home with family members. Four critically injured patients were later referred to Sawai Man Singh Hospital.

According to the reports, four people were travelling in the car and were allegedly under the influence of alcohol. One occupant has been detained, while the others fled the spot. The vehicle has been seized.

One of the injured, identified as Ramesh Bairwa from Bhilwara, later died during treatment, police said.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the death and directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured. Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar visited Jaipuria Hospital to enquire about their condition.