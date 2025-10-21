Jaisalmer bus fire: Another injured succumbs; death toll rises to 26

Jaipur, Oct 21 The death toll in the tragic Jaisalmer bus fire accident has climbed to 26 after one more injured person succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

According to Dr Fateh Singh Bhati, Superintendent of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, the deceased has been identified as Om Prakash (40), a resident of Lathi village in Jaisalmer district.

“Om Prakash was on a ventilator and passed away today during treatment,” Dr. Bhati said on Tuesday. He added that six people are still undergoing treatment, including one on a ventilator and five in the general ward.

Among the deceased was a woman named Imamat, who had lost her three children just a day prior to the tragedy. Her husband, critically injured, has been shifted to Ahmedabad for further treatment.

Earlier, 20 passengers died on the spot, with six more succumbing to injuries in the following days. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shivhare confirmed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on the day of the incident.

Based on a complaint filed by Chandan Singh, brother of deceased journalist Rajendra Singh Chauhan, the bus owner, Turab Ali, and the driver, Shaukat, have been arrested.

Preliminary findings from the investigation revealed that the bus body was constructed at Jainam Coach Crafts Workshop in Mogra, owned by the same company.

The workshop allegedly ignored mandatory AIS 119 safety standards, completing the chassis, wiring, and other bodywork without proper approvals.

Further scrutiny showed that the bus was originally registered as a non-AC vehicle and was illegally modified to include air-conditioning and additional seating.

Faulty wiring is believed to have triggered the fire.

Investigators also found that the emergency exit was undersized and obstructed by two seats, further hampering evacuation efforts.

Authorities continue to monitor the condition of the injured as the probe progresses.

