Jaishankar holds delegation level talks with Filipino counterpart

By IANS | Published: April 24, 2022 04:15 PM2022-04-24T16:15:04+5:302022-04-24T16:25:22+5:30

New Delhi, April 24 India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday held delegation-level talks with Philippines Secretary ...

New Delhi, April 24 India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday held delegation-level talks with Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro L. Locsin Jr here.

Welcoming the Filipino delegation, MEA spokesperson Aridam Bagchi, in a tweet, said: "Pleasure to welcome Secretary of Foreign Affairs @teddyboylocsin (Locsin Jr.) of Philippines as he arrives in Delhi for an official visit.

"The visit will strengthen our multi-faceted partnership & advance the shared priorities of our countries in the Indo-Pacific."

In February 13-15, Jaishankar had visited the Philippines and reviewed bilateral relations as both sides agreed to further expand economic cooperation and reaffirmed their strong commitment to a multifaceted partnership.

During his visit to the Philippines, he and Locsin reviewed developments in bilateral relations since the meeting of the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation that they co-chaired virtually in November 2020.

They also discussed the future trajectory of their wide-ranging bilateral engagement and also had an in-depth exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in India on Sunday for a two-day official visit to strengthen India-EU strategic partnership.

In her first visit to India, she will address the inaugural session on this year's edition of Raisina Dialogue on April 25.

