Jaishankar reaches Sri Lanka to attend Indian Ocean Rim Association meeting

New Delhi, Oct 10 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday reached Sri Lanka on a two-day visit to attend the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers meeting.

"Glad to be back in Colombo. Thank Dr. Suren Raghavan, State Minister for Higher Education for welcoming me. Will be attending the 23rd Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers meeting. India and Sri Lanka relationship continues to progress," he posted on X after arriving in Colombo.

Jaishankar will be in Sri Lanka till October 12. This is his second visit to Sri Lanka in 2023.

In Colombo, Jaishankar will attend the 23rd Council of Ministers’ (COM) meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) on October 11, hosted by Sri Lanka, the current IORA Chair.

At this meeting, India will assume the vice-chair role of IORA for 2023-25, leading to Chairship in 2025-27. The COM will review IORA’s recent activities and outline future cooperation. Besides IORA engagements, he will have bilateral meetings in Colombo.

