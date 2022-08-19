Jaishankar to visit Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina from Aug 22

New Delhi, Aug 19 In his first visit to South America, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will be on official visit to Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina from August 22 to 27, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

During the visit, in addition to bilateral engagements with his counterparts, he will call on the top leadership in all the three countries, it said.

In Paraguay, Jaishankar, in the first ever visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister, will also inaugurate the premises of the newly-opened Indian Embassy which started functioning in January 2022.

In Brazil and Argentina, he will, with his counterparts, co-chair the Joint Commission Meetings (JCM), to review the entire gamut of the bilateral relationships in diverse fields and discuss regional and global issues of common interest, the MEA said, adding that Argentina and Brazil are strategic partners of India.

In addition, Jaishankar will also interact with business leaders and the Indian communities in these countries.

In Brazil, he is scheduled to deliver an address at the Rio Branco Institute (the Brazilian Diplomatic Academy).

"EAM's visit to these 3 countries will provide an opportunity to continue the ongoing high-level engagements with our partners in LAC, explore new areas of cooperation in the post-pandemic era, and exchange views on issues of bilateral and international significance," the ministry added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor