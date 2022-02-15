Jaisi karni, waisi bharni: BJP's Gopal Narayan Singh on Lalu verdict

Lalu Prasad is reaping what he sowed, said Gopal Narayan Singh, the former BJP state president from Bihar, while hailing the conviction of Lalu in a fodder scam on Tuesday.

"There is a proverb in Bhojpuri that 'Jaisi Karni Vaishi Bharni', Lalu Yadav is getting the reward for his misdeeds. When he was in power he did mistakes without fear," Singh told ANI.

A special CBI court in Ranchi found RJD chief and ex-Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad guilty of illegal withdrawals of Rs 139.35 crore from the Doranda treasury while he was the Chief Minister of Bihar between 1991 and 1996.

"The first mistake Lalu Yadav did was that he dashed Bihar's economy to the ground. Even at the social level, Bihar was destroyed badly, he divided people in the name of religion and caste. As a result, the political career of Lalu Yadav almost finished, and also the existence of RJD is in crisis," Singh, who is also the Rajya Sabha MP, told ANI.

With today's verdict, Lalu Prasad stands convicted in all five fodder scam cases in which he was named as a conspirator. This case was the fifth and final one and the biggest of these pertaining to the fodder scam.

The scam came into light after a raid conducted by Deputy Commissioner of Chaibasa Amit Khare at the Animal Husbandry Department in January 1996.

Of the original 170 accused in the matter, 55 have died, seven became government witnesses, two persons accepted the charges against them and six are absconding. Nearly 100 accused, including Lalu Prasad, were left against whom the court gave the verdict today.

The former BJP State President from Bihar said that Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is part of a party that was formed to counter Congress corruption is ironically himself serving jail in the biggest scam of the country.

"Jayaprakash Narayan's movement was against the corruption of Congress and Lalu ji was born from it and the same man is serving jail in the biggest scam of the country," Singh stated.

Lalu, along with 98 other accused, was present in the court on Tuesday when Judge CK Shashi read out the verdict.

"I also believe that the officers who were ministers during the RJD era at that time have also played an active role in the fodder scam. If the Bharatiya Janata Party had not been active, this case would not have been exposed," Singh said.

Earlier in April last year, the Jharkhand High Court granted bail to the RJD Supremo in the case of fraudulent withdrawal from Dumka Treasury, one of the cases related to the fodder scam for which he was convicted.

He was granted bail in the Chaibasa Treasury Scam case in October 2020, and in the Deoghar Treasury Scam case in February 2020.

BJP MP Singh also thanked Saryu Rai former BJP leader who took this issue to the court and saved Bihar from Lalu.

( With inputs from ANI )

