Jammu: Amit Shah hands over job appointment letters to families of slain police personnel

Union Home Minister Amit Shah handed over job appointment letters to the families of slain police personnel at Raj Bhawan in Jammu on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said, "On reaching Jammu today, (I) handed over job appointment letters to the families of brave soldiers of Jammu and Kashmir Police martyred in terrorist incidents. The entire nation is proud of their dedication and valour to keep Jammu and Kashmir safe."

Further, Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Centre is committed to the welfare of policemen and their families in J-K.

He is on a 2-day visit to the Union Territory.

At the Jammu Airport, Shah was received by Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Shah will preside as chief guest for the 83rd Raising Day program of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu tomorrow.

This is the first time that the CRPF is celebrating its Raising Day outside the national capital.

According to sources, the Union Home Minister will also review the security ahead of Amarnath Yatra and the proposed assembly elections in the Union Territories.

Notably, this is the second visit of Shah to Jammu in the last five months. Earlier, he had visited Jammu and Kashmir for five days.

( With inputs from ANI )

