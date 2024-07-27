Jammu and Kashmir Accident: 5 Children Among 8 Killed After Car Falls Into Gorge in Anantnag

Eight members of a family, including five children, were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, July 27

According to the information, a policeman, two women and five children aged between six and 16 are among the dead. The victims were travelling from Kishtwar towards Marwah via the Sinthan Top when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Daksum.

Visuals From Hospital

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: People of the same family met with a car accident in the Daksum area of Anantnag district. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/zDoU7eJqXv — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2024

